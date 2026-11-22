LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 43° Winds: light

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds

High: 59° Winds: light and variable

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: 62° Winds: light and variable

It's going to stay cold this weekend with the highs in the 50s before a slight warm-up comes on Thanksgiving with temps above normal at 67°. Saturday could be well above average as well, expected to hit 69°. Winds should remain light and variable throughout the week. Overnight temps will be pretty chilly in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Sunday Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunday Sunset: 4:28 p.m.