LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: 43° Winds: light
SUNDAY:
Increasing clouds
High: 59° Winds: light and variable
MONDAY:
Sunny
High: 62° Winds: light and variable
It's going to stay cold this weekend with the highs in the 50s before a slight warm-up comes on Thanksgiving with temps above normal at 67°. Saturday could be well above average as well, expected to hit 69°. Winds should remain light and variable throughout the week. Overnight temps will be pretty chilly in the mid 40s to low 50s.
Sunday Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunday Sunset: 4:28 p.m.