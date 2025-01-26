Valley rain and mountain snow on the way tonight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday marked 196 consecutive days without measurable precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport, but that streak is about to come to an end. It's the second-longest dry spell in history, falling behind the record 240 straight days set back in 2020.

Rain will make its way into the valley tonight, with substantial amounts of snow accumulation anticipated in the Spring Mountains.

Because it's been so long since we've seen any moisture, roads around the region will likely be extremely slick once this storm arrives, due to the build up of oils and dust over the last several months, so please remember to drive extra careful and plan for some additional time in your Monday morning commute.

There's a chance for a pop up drizzle or two in some of our neighborhoods early Sunday afternoon, but the bulk of this system looks like it'll arrive closer to midnight.

Once it arrives, we expect most of Monday to be cloudy and rainy, with forecasted rain totals for Harry Reid airport landing anywhere between .2 inches and .4 inches, though I'd lean more on the lighter end of that range at this point. Neighborhoods throughout the valley will likely have more or less total rainfall from this system than indicated at Reid Airport.

There's also a few winter weather alerts active in our region today: Winter Storm Warnings for the Spring Mountains, central Nye County, Esmeralda County, and Inyo County in California, and Advisories for outlying areas of the Las Vegas metro, northwestern Arizona and San Bernardino County in California.

This winter storm is expected to bring anywhere between 8 and 16 inches of snow to the Spring Mountains, which is great news for Lee Canyon—marking its first significant dump of snow this season. A couple inches of snow could also accumulate at Red Rock Canyon, depending on the timing and temperature of this system.

However, we don't expect there to be any flurries in our neighborhoods over the next few days, because temperatures will hover in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s while this system is overhead. It's not out of the question, though, for places like west Summerlin, Anthem or Inspirada to see a few light snowflakes especially overnight, but temps won't be cold enough for them to stick for any significant length of time.