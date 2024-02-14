Valentine's Day Looks Great

LAS VEGAS — Valentine's Day weather looks sweet. We start in the low 40s with sunshine and calm conditions. Wednesday afternoon delivers low 60s and a mix of sun and a few high clouds, with southeast breezes at 5-10 mph. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s. Thick high clouds early Thursday morning may squeeze out one or two sprinkles before sunrise. Highs tomorrow return to the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky with northeast breezes at 5-10 mph. Afternoon readings reach the mid 60s Friday through the weekend. Friday is partly cloudy, Saturday is mostly cloudy, and Sunday brings a slight rain chance (10%) as southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Rain chances increase to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday and Wednesday, but amounts look light, likely less than 0.10" in Las Vegas. Nighttime lows will dip to the 40s during the next week.