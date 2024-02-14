LAS VEGAS — Valentine's Day weather looks sweet. We start in the low 40s with sunshine and calm conditions. Wednesday afternoon delivers low 60s and a mix of sun and a few high clouds, with southeast breezes at 5-10 mph. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s. Thick high clouds early Thursday morning may squeeze out one or two sprinkles before sunrise. Highs tomorrow return to the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky with northeast breezes at 5-10 mph. Afternoon readings reach the mid 60s Friday through the weekend. Friday is partly cloudy, Saturday is mostly cloudy, and Sunday brings a slight rain chance (10%) as southwest breezes pick up to 10-20 mph. Rain chances increase to 20% Monday and 30% Tuesday and Wednesday, but amounts look light, likely less than 0.10" in Las Vegas. Nighttime lows will dip to the 40s during the next week.
Valentine's Day Looks Great
Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Wednesday, February 14
Posted at 5:54 AM, Feb 14, 2024
