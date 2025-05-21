Upper 90s Today and Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake-up temperatures in the low 70s reach the 80s at 8:00 a.m. and the 90s at noon. Las Vegas highs hit 98° from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunny conditions are expected all day, and afternoon winds will pick up from the south at 10-20 mph. Lows late tonight dip to the low 70s under a clear sky with light breezes.

Thursday hits 99° so we'll keep an eye on the chance that Las Vegas sneaks to 100° - that benchmark has yet to officially happen in 2025 at Harry Reid International Airport.

Thursday and Friday bring 30-35 mph southwest gusts each afternoon.

Highs Friday and this weekend hover in the mid 90s, a bit above-average for late May.

Next week we'll range from the mid-to-upper 90s as dry conditions persist.

Late night and early morning low temperatures remain in the low 70s during this stretch.

A reminder that the UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are a good idea if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and oak listed as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as ozone has begun to build.