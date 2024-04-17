Upper 80s Today

LAS VEGAS — Wednesday begins in the 60s with sunshine. Highs hit the upper 80s as we turn partly cloudy with gusts of 20 mph this afternoon. Lows tonight drop to the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Mid 80s on Thursday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and gusts back to 20 mph. Friday is partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and gusts capped at 15 mph. Las Vegas expects 90s for the first time this year on Saturday (90°) and Sunday (93°) and Monday (92°). Nighttime lows will be in the mid 60s during this stretch. Dry weather is expected over the next week, and Southern Nevada expects a sunny sky Sunday through early next week. Southwest gusts of 25 mph will develop Monday and Tuesday, and highs will dip to the 80s Tuesday into the middle of next week.