Turning Windy, Rain Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday morning starts in the 40s with developing south breezes and a partly cloudy sky. We'll turn windy (south gusts to 20-30 mph this afternoon and evening) with increasing clouds. Highs are limited to the mid 60s. There's only a 10% chance of an isolated shower this evening.

Lows tonight dip to the low 50s as clouds increase and 15-25 mph southwest linger as our next weather system approaches from the west.

Most of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Pahrump, Mesquite, and Laughlin, will see between 0.10" and 0.25" of rain Thursday morning. The chance of measurable rain is 90%. Additional showers are possible from Thursday midday through afternoon into the early evening.

A Wind Advisory is in place Thursday from 8am to 8pm across most of Southern Nevada for 40-50 mph southwest gusts. Temperatures will range from the low 50s in the morning to the mid 50s in the afternoon, which is about 15° below-average for mid-March.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the Spring Mountains on Thursday, with 8" to 14" of snow above 7,000 feet for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon. Elevations as low as 5,500 feet may see 3" to 5" of snow. Gusts to 45 mph will cause blowing snow and make travel conditions challenging.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Lincoln County and Central Nye County for elevations above 5,500 feet for 3" to 5" of snow and 50 mph gusts.

Friday is likely dry (only a 10% rain chance) with southwest breezes at 15-25 mph, a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky, and chilly temperatures. We'll start in the low 40s and only climb to the upper 50s.

Relatively speaking, the weekend ahead looks nice! It starts mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s and north breezes at 10-15 mph. Sunday sees south breezes at 10-15 mph with a partly-to-mostly cloudy sky and highs near 70° after another chilly start in the mid 40s.

Next week brings a return of wind, with southwest gusts to 30 mph on Monday and northwest gusts to 30 mph on Tuesday. Highs may reach 71° Monday but drop to the low 60s Tuesday.