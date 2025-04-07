Turning up the heat in Las Vegas!

Sunday was a bit warmer than Saturday with highs reaching the upper 70s in the Las Vegas Valley...and Monday will continue this warming trend as we push into the 80s.

A strong ridge of high pressure is developing over the Desert Southwest taking many of us into above average territory as we move through the work week. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs getting back to the low 90s by Wednesday. We're on track to hit 95 on Friday which would be 18 degrees above average and would break a daily high temperature record. Our next change up won't come until the weekend with a windy Saturday and relatively cooler temps back to the upper 80s by Sunday.