Tuesday's in the 90s, with an Extreme Heat Watch on the way

A significant ridge of high pressure is about to take hold of the region and we'll find ourselves in triple-digit territory in Las Vegas. Tuesday we will see 97 in Las Vegas which is on par with the heat we had Monday. However, there is less of a breeze to help keep you cool. Sustained winds will stay under 10mph with the occasional gust up to 20mph.

Through the work week, we'll see temperatures climb into the low triple digits.

Because of a significant boost in temps on Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Watch for dangerously hot conditions with highs over 10 degrees above normal. Please use caution as these temps pose an increased exposure to heat-related illness.