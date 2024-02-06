Tuesday: Showers, Breezy, PM Thunder

LAS VEGAS — Showers turn widespread early this morning, so plan on another damp commute. Off and on showers are expected today, and passing thundershowers are possible between midday and early evening. Las Vegas starts in the 40s and finishes in the mid 50s. Southeast gusts of 25 mph won't help it feel any warmer, so bundle up. Valley rainfall forecasts are near 0.25" today, in addition to the 0.35" that fell yesterday. Showers push east of Las Vegas before midnight, while lows drop to the low 40s as south breezes at 10-15 mph add to the chill.

Southwest winds at 15-25 mph are with us Wednesday morning, and there's a 30% chance of additional showers as moisture approaches from the north on the backside of this weather system. Peeks of sun through the clouds the rest of Wednesday as southwest gusts of 25 mph make highs in the mid 50s feel cold.

The forecast calls for another foot of snow in Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon today, with 40 mph gusts and highs in the mid 30s. Roads into the Spring Mountains (Kyle Canyon Road, Lee Canyon Road, Deer Creek Highway) remain shut down, with the exception of mountain residents.

Southern Nevada expects another couple chances (30% and 50%, respectively) of showers on Thursday and Friday. Early morning temperatures will be near 40° and afternoon highs are only in the low 50s, a full 10° colder-than-average for early February. Breezes will blow at 5-15 mph those days.

Weather improvement arrives just in time for Super Bowl weekend, although it remains chilly. Saturday starts in the mid 30s at sunrise and daytime highs are limited to the low 50s, despite a partly cloudy sky. North breezes at 15-20 mph on Saturday will reinforce the chill. Sunday begins in the mid 30s and finishes at 54°, with a mostly sunny sky and north breezes at 10-15 mph. Monday also looks cooler-than-average, in the mid 30s at sunrise with mid 50s in the afternoon as calm conditions and mostly sunny weather prevails.