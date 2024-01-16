Tuesday is chilly and sunny

LAS VEGAS — Temperatures have dropped to the mid-and-upper 30s this morning. It's sunny and calm today, so highs back in the upper 50s will feel a little better this afternoon. Laughlin will deal with north gusts of 30 mph today. We'll drop near 40° tonight (mid-and-upper 30s in our colder neighborhoods) as some clouds increase with a weak system pushing across northern Nevada. Morning clouds on Wednesday will give way to increasing sun and afternoon highs in the low 60s for the first time in two weeks. Low 60s will last through the upcoming weekend, but thicker clouds starting Friday set the stage for some weekend raindrops. The chance for measurable rain on Saturday and Sunday is 20%, but rises to 50% Monday. No big wind is expected over the next seven days. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s through the weekend. Right now a few inches of snow are expected this weekend in the Spring Mountains, primarily above 7,000 feet. Snowfall should continue into early next week when the main batch of moisture streams across Southern Nevada.

