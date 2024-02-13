Tuesday: Calm and Cool

LAS VEGAS — Most of Las Vegas is in the upper 30s at sunrise with a clear sky and calm conditions. The morning chill will be followed by our first 60° day in almost two weeks while afternoon high clouds begin to increase. We'll drop near 40° late tonight. Valentine's Day on Wednesday offers light breezes and highs in the low 60s, and thicker clouds are expected in the afternoon and evening. We expect more clouds than sun on Thursday as highs return to the low 60s. Afternoon numbers reach the mid 60s Friday through the weekend, despite thicker clouds. Small rain chances develop Saturday (10%) and Sunday (20%) and south breezes at 10-20 mph on Sunday will be noticeable if you're outside. Rain chances increase to 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday, but amounts then look light, around if not less than 0.10" in Las Vegas.