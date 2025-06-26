Triple Digits Return

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Highs this afternoon reach the triple digits in Las Vegas for the first time since Friday.

Look for 103° Thursday and 104° Friday with afternoon gusts of 10-20 mph.

Sunshine mixes with haze from wildfire smoke at times, and the air quality forecast remains "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today.

Low temperatures in the upper 70s tonight climb to the low 80s Friday night and beyond.

Weekend highs hit 106° Saturday and 108° Sunday. Daytime breezes this weekend look light, at 5-15 mph.

Monday reaches 109°, which would be one of the hottest days this year. Tuesday hits 108° as we flip the calendar to July, and south winds pick up to 15-25 mph in the afternoon.

While small pop-up rain chances are possible next week, at this point it looks unlikely, only around 10% from Wednesday the 2nd through Sunday the 6th.

Our best guess for July 4th in Las Vegas is 102° with 10-20 mph afternoon winds and a 10% chance of a pop-up afternoon thundershower. Evening temperatures would be in the 90s for fireworks.

The UV index is "extreme" from noon to 1 p.m. (sunburn in 10 minutes) and "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes). Sunscreen, a broad hat, and light-colored, lightweight clothing are smart if you're outside for any length of time between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The forecast pollen levels are "low-medium" the next four days, with ragweed, grass, and sagebrush listed as the predominant pollen types.