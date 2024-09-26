Triple Digits Into October

LAS VEGAS — Near-record warmth as highs return to 100° today and 102° tomorrow. Las Vegas will tie daily records on Saturday (103°), Sunday (102°), Monday (101°), and Wednesday (100°). Low temperatures drop to the upper 70s the rest of this week and this weekend. Mostly sunny, dry weather is the rule through the end of September and the start of October. 2024 has moved into the #1 spot for most triple digits days in a year with 101 days as of yesterday, and we'll add on to that last moving through the next week. Dry weather is in the forecast all week as high pressure controls the pattern across the West. Highs dip to the 90s by the middle and end of next week.