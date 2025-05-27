Triple digits in sight as warm week continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It may not seem like it, but Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be our coolest days of the week, despite being warmer than normal.

Daytime highs hovered in the upper 90s on Monday, and look to be a few notches cooler on Tuesday, which are both warmer than normal daytime highs of 93.

Once we hit Wednesday, though, we'll be back in the triple digits for the second time this year—and the first time for a somewhat extended period.

The hottest days of this period are expected to be Friday and Saturday, threatening records with temps around 105 in the Las Vegas valley.

Winds aren't expected to play a major role this week, but it'll still be breezy—and sometimes gusty—Tuesday into Wednesday, before calming down Thursday.

We expect to see mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine this week while staying dry, but there will still be periods of high clouds off and on—especially Tuesday.

Once we get through the weekend, chances for unsettled weather return to our forecast due to a pacific low pressure system that will be hovering around Baja California in Mexico, but how exactly that shapes up is uncertain at this point—we'll get better clarity as the week rolls on.

Make sure to hydrated and remember your sunscreen if you're spending extended periods outdoors this week!