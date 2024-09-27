Triple Digits Continue

LAS VEGAS — Friday begins in the 70s at sunrise but near-record warmth returns today as highs hit 102° with sunshine and light winds. Las Vegas will set or tie a record high on Saturday (104°), Sunday (103°), Monday (102°), and Wednesday (100°). Low temperatures drop to the upper 70s each night this weekend and most of next week. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for Las Vegas from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday, along with Lake Mead, the Colorado River Valley, and Death Valley. Mostly sunny, dry weather is the rule through the end of September and the start of October. 2024 has moved into the #1 spot for most triple digits days in a year with 102 days as of yesterday, and we'll add on to that last moving through the next week. Dry weather is in the forecast all week as high pressure controls the pattern across the West. Highs dip to the 90s by the end of next week.