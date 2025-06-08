Triple-digit heat is back!

Sunday will be on the toasty side with a high temperature of 104 degrees in the Las Vegas valley with lots of sunshine. We're continuing to track some low pressure activity producing storms and cloud cover towards higher elevations and central Nevada...however, Southern Nevada won't see much benefit from that system from here on this week.

Temperatures will continue soaring into the 100s through the work week and in advance of high temps reaching 8-12 degrees warmer than normal, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Tuesday.

The Extreme Watch is in effect due to an elevated heat risk, which means individuals more vulnerable to the heat will need to take extra precautions with temps that hot for this time of year. However, over the next week in general heat safety should be emphasized as we are warmer than normal and will have a week straight of triple digit temperatures. Drink plenty of water, seek shade and time indoors, and wear sunblock. Never leave anyone or any pets locked in cars...and save dog walks for early in the morning or in the evening to avoid hot pavement burning paws.