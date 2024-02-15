Thursday: Turning Sunny and Mild

LAS VEGAS — Thick high clouds early Thursday morning may squeeze out one or two sprinkles through sunrise, but Las Vegas pivots to full sunshine after 8:00 a.m. Temperatures begin near 50° and climb to the low 60s this afternoon with light breezes at 5-10 mph. Afternoon readings reach the mid 60s Friday and Saturday, then upper 60s Sunday and Monday. Friday is partly cloudy, while Saturday is mostly cloudy. Rain chances increase to 20% Monday, 30% Tuesday, and 20% Wednesday, but amounts look light, less than 0.10" in Las Vegas. Southwest breezes are also in the forecast early next week, with gusts of 20-25 mph Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Nighttime lows will dip to the 40s during the next week.