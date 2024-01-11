Thursday remains windy and cold.

LAS VEGAS — Rain and snow from before sunrise are long gone, but cold winds remain in our forecast. Despite sunshine, Las Vegas struggles to escape the upper 40s as afternoon gusts linger at 30 mph. Winds relax this evening, and with a mainly clear sky, we'll tumble into the upper 30s by 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. and see lows in the upper 20s and low 30s by early Friday morning. Tomorrow afternoon sees highs in the low 50s with a partly cloudy sky and calm conditions. Expect a slight climb to the mid-and-upper 50s over the weekend as light winds persist. A batch of thicker clouds Saturday night may try to produce a few flurries, but it's more likely that spotty snow showers remain in the mountains as well as Lincoln County. It will be cold at night through the weekend and into next week, with lows generally in the mid 30s. Highs hover in the mid 50s early next week before a climb to the low 60s kicks in Wednesday for the first time in a couple weeks!