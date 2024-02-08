Thursday: Cold, Breezy, Isolated Rain/Snow

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas saw 0.12" of rain between midnight and 4:00 a.m. but streets should dry out after sunrise thanks to brisk breezes at 15-25 mph and a partly cloudy sky. It's very cold, in the upper 30s early, and Thursday highs struggle to reach 50° as west winds linger at 10-20 mph under a mix of clouds and sun. There's a 20% chance of spotty afternoon and evening rain and snow showers in Las Vegas, due to very cold air aloft. Lows tonight fall to the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range as well as Lincoln County. Elevations above 4,000 feet have seen another round of substantial snow. Up to 16" more snow in the mountains and up to 10" more snow in Lincoln County will aggravate travel.

Friday is dry to start (and quite cold) before another round of passing rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening (a 40% chance). Highs Friday struggle to hit the low 50s with breezes at 5-15 mph.

Saturday is windy, with north winds at 15-25 mph and wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs only climb to the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Chilly breezes at 10-15 mph are expected on Super Bowl Sunday as sunshine rules. We'll start in the mid 30s (5° to 10° below-average) and finish in the low 50s (10° below-average).

Mid-to-upper 50s from Monday to Tuesday before 60° weather returns Wednesday. Mostly sunny weather and reasonably light breezes are expected most of next week.