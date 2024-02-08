Thursday: Cold and Breezy

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas saw 0.12" of rain between midnight and 4:00 a.m., and then a few snow showers on the west side of the valley around 9:00 a.m. as moisture moved off the Spring Mountains. We've seen 0.71" of rain at Harry Reid International Airport since Sunday (five days in a row with observed rain).

It's partly cloudy and breezy and chilly, with highs only climbing near 50° in Las Vegas with afternoon breezes 10-20 mph. There's a 10% to 20% chance of a spotty afternoon or evening rain/snow shower in Las Vegas, due to very cold air aloft, but most neighborhoods will miss out. Lows tonight fall to the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday is dry to start (and quite cold, in the 30s) before another round of passing rain and snow showers develops from midday through afternoon and evening (a 40% chance). Highs Friday struggle to hit the low 50s with breezes at 5-15 mph.

Saturday is windy, with north winds peaking at 20-30 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s will only climb to the low 50s. Chilly breezes at 10-15 mph are expected for Super Bowl Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. We'll start in the mid 30s Sunday morning and finish in the low 50s. Expect mid-to-upper 50s between Monday and Tuesday before 60° weather returns Wednesday. Mostly sunny conditions and reasonably light breezes are expected most of next week, but nights and early mornings remain cold, in the upper 30s to near 40°.