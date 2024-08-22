Three Windy Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS — Windy weather is expected the rest of the week; southwest gusts reach 30 mph today, Friday, and Saturday. It's in the 80s this morning, and highs reach 104° today with a mostly sunny sky. There are morning storms in St. George, Utah. While a 10% rain and storm chance can't be ruled out in Las Vegas, Mesquite will likely be the only part of Clark County where a few storms are possible. Highs are still expected to drop to the 90s for the first time in three months on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (99°, 95°, and 97° in Las Vegas, respectively). Late night and early morning low temperatures will be in the 70s Friday through Monday. Calmer conditions return Sunday, and should last into much of next week. Highs bounce back between 100° and 105° most of next week. Nighttime lows will be near 80° in Las Vegas during that stretch.