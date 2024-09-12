Thick smoke pushing into southern Nevada, possibly relief if plume shifts to the south

Air quality is still drastically impacted by wildfire smoke this Wednesday evening, however tomorrow the large plume stemming from 3 major burns in Southern California may shift south and we'll see some improvement.

If you can help it, stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. N95 masks are also effective at keeping ash out of your body. Particulate matter carried by the winds can be damaging to your health, especially if you have underlying respiratory or heart conditions.

High temperatures are cooling back to the 90s tomorrow and through the weekend with 80s in the forecast for next work week. We'll see a return of wind and minimal rain chances over the weekend. Keep in mind, wildfire haze may continue to stick around even if the CA smoke plume shifts south - this would be due to ongoing burns in Northern Nevada and the Pacific Northwest.