The wind in Las Vegas is calming down, but the heat is just getting started

KTNV's meteorologist, Dani Beckstrom, breaks down the weather as the wind comes down and the heat kicks up.
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 21:16:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV's Meteorologist, Dani Beckstrom, gave us the breakdown of the weather coming for the rest of May. She says the wind is calming down, but the hot weather that Las Vegas is known for is coming fast.

Beckstrom said that as high pressures take over, wind speeds settle.

However, there is a trade off. Temperatures for the next three days will increase about ten degrees each day.

Average 100 degree days will come around May 24, and the last expected day will be around September 18.

Las Vegas has seen around 80, 100 degree days around this time of the year.

