The wind in Las Vegas is calming down, but the heat is just getting started

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — KTNV's Meteorologist, Dani Beckstrom, gave us the breakdown of the weather coming for the rest of May. She says the wind is calming down, but the hot weather that Las Vegas is known for is coming fast.

BEAT THE HEAT: Tips on how to overcome Las Vegas weather

Beckstrom said that as high pressures take over, wind speeds settle.

However, there is a trade off. Temperatures for the next three days will increase about ten degrees each day.

Average 100 degree days will come around May 24, and the last expected day will be around September 18.

Full climate nerd mode ahead of our first expected 100° day of 2022 on Sunday 🤓 @KTNV pic.twitter.com/ILJOGDQJuI — Dani Beckstrom (@danibeckstrom) May 11, 2022

Las Vegas has seen around 80, 100 degree days around this time of the year.