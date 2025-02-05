The Warm and Windy Weather Continues

We set a new record high temp today of 78. The previous record 76 (1953). Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s throughout the region. Mostly sunny and windy again with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest Wednesday through Friday. Low 70s tomorrow and Thursday then upper 60s on Friday. Cold front will move through and cool temperatures back to the normal range this weekend. The low 60s this weekend with lighter winds and this will continue into early next week.