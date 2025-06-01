The heat takes its leave! Brief active weather pattern tomorrow

Saturday was sizzling here in Las Vegas as temps soared to 11 degrees above normal with a high of 105 degrees, helping us break a daily record. The Extreme Heat Warning issued for Clark County and southern Nye County expires tonight at 11pm as we start to see a shift in conditions.

A low pressure pattern will then develop over the next few days bringing some shots at rain for the region along with isolated t-storms. Starting Sunday, we'll see a breezy afternoon with gusts up to 28mph and temps topping out in the mid-90s. Overnight storms will bring Las Vegas a 30-40% chance of rain which will stick with us through Monday.