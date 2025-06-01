Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The heat takes its leave! Brief active weather pattern tomorrow

Geneva Zoltek breaks down why the extreme heat Saturday won't stick around for Sunday in Las Vegas and throughout Southern Nevada.
The heat takes its leave! Brief active weather pattern tomorrow
Posted

Saturday was sizzling here in Las Vegas as temps soared to 11 degrees above normal with a high of 105 degrees, helping us break a daily record. The Extreme Heat Warning issued for Clark County and southern Nye County expires tonight at 11pm as we start to see a shift in conditions.

A low pressure pattern will then develop over the next few days bringing some shots at rain for the region along with isolated t-storms. Starting Sunday, we'll see a breezy afternoon with gusts up to 28mph and temps topping out in the mid-90s. Overnight storms will bring Las Vegas a 30-40% chance of rain which will stick with us through Monday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk