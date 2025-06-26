The heat is on through our 7-day forecast!

Triple digits along with plenty of sunshine are on tap for Thursday throughout Southern Nevada. We're continuing to heat up incrementally and tomorrow Las Vegas will reach a high temperature of around 104 degrees which is slightly above average for this time of year. Warmer than average conditions stick with us through the weekend and into early next week. We're currently looking at a possible 110 degree high on Monday. Overnight temperatures will also warm up this week with low temperatures reaching the low 80s in Las Vegas starting Friday night, so make sure your AC is ticking!

Expect some southerly breezes in the afternoons over the next few days. On Thursday southerly winds up to 10mph with gusts up to 18mph. On Friday we'll see a slight uptick with winds up to 13mph and gusts as high as 21mph.

Hazy skies remain in Southern Nevada. We still have wildfire smoke billowing our direction from the borderlands of the Baja California Peninsula in addition to localized smoke from the Wetlands Park fire that grew to around 110 acres. Expect variable air quality to continue with the introduction of particulate matter from the smoke. If you are a sensitive individual limit time outdoors and make sure all windows are closed in your home.