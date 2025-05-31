The Extreme Heat Continues on Saturday

Partly cloudy and warm tonight with lows in the 70s and low 80s. Sun and clouds on Saturday with extremely hot temperatures for this time of the year. Highs 103-109 across the region. May tie the record high (104) Warm temps over night with lows in the 70s to low 80s. Big cool down by Sunday. Highs back into the 90s, breezier with slight chance of showers as a low pressure system moves in. Still breezy early next week with shower and storm chances. High temps in the 90s for most of the week.