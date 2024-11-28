Thanksgiving is Cool and Dry

LAS VEGAS — Thanksgiving starts chilly, in the 40s in Las Vegas, with sunshine and north gusts of 15-20 mph in some areas. The afternoon looks quiet (gusts linger at 10-15 mph in spots) and mostly sunny with highs near 60°. Lows remain cold (upper 30s and low 40s) tonight through the weekend. We'll be near 60° Friday and Saturday with calm winds and a mix of clouds and sun. Highs reach the low 60s Sunday as we flip the calendar to December. Mild air with afternoon temperatures in the mid 60s sets up shop next week, about 5° above-average. Lows will be in the low-and-mid 40s at night and early in the morning. Dry and mild weather likely persists into the middle of the month.

If you're traveling regionally today or tomorrow, we don't expect many problems. Dry roads are the rule wherever you're headed (Southern California, Northern Nevada, Arizona, and Utah).