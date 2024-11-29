Terrific Thanksgiving temperatures lead into a beautiful Black Friday, gradual warm up ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Happy Thanksgiving! Whether you were celebrating over a feast with family or hanging out at work, hopefully you took a moment to reflect on what you're thankful for this year.

Turkey Day temperatures continue to hang around seasonal norms, with daytime highs right around 60 degrees around the Las Vegas Valley. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s for most of us as we roll into Black Friday.

If you're going to be up at the crack of dawn to track down those deals, you're going to want to pack a jacket. Temperatures in Las Vegas will be in the mid 40s tomorrow morning, warming up to the low 60s across the metro.

A massive area of high pressure will be moving into the region starting this weekend and staying there next week, meaning we'll be seeing a gradual warm up starting this weekend.

Temperatures will be back above average next week, with many of us in the mid to upper 60s. We expect it'll stay dry, though, while seeing some high clouds and light breezes.

Enjoy your leftovers, and have a safe Black Friday!