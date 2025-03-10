Temps near normal to start the week, rain likely returns Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beautiful Sunday afternoon will turn into a usually chilly evening tonight, and we're expecting another warm March Monday across the region tomorrow.

Monday daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s for a majority of us, with lost of sun and some high clouds expected here and there throughout the day.

We're tracking an area of low pressure that will be coming off the coast of California and into our neck of the woods starting Tuesday, which will likely contribute to the return of gustier winds late Tuesday and into Wednesday. Plus temperatures will start to cool back off below normal, but we don't expect much precipitation in Las Vegas at this point outside of a stray sprinkle or two.

The biggest thing we're keeping our eye on right now is the next area of low pressure and round of unsettled weather rolling across the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Rain chances are very high on Thursday for the Las Vegas Valley, with high temps not likely to exceed 60 degrees.

As far as rain totals for this system go, it's still a little too early to tell—we'll get a better idea as the week rolls on, but it's looking similar to the mid-week storm we saw a few days ago.

After that, temps remain chillier on Friday but will warm up fairly significantly heading into next weekend, when it's looking like we'll see those typical gusty spring winds once again.

Have a great start to your work week!