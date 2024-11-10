Temps in the 70s with lots of sun for a beautiful Veterans Day weekend forecast

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The forecast couldn't be better for Veterans Day weekend across Southern Nevada, with temperatures expected in the low to mid 70s and lots of sunshine!

Temperatures continue to climb slightly above normal, with Veterans Day Monday expected to be the high point of the trend, around 76 degrees. Breezy winds are anticipated Monday night into Tuesday before calming down by mid-week.

Temps for the rest of the week will sit in the low to mid 70s across the board with some chances for cloud cover, but showers aren't in the forecast.

We're looking ahead to a fairly substantial cool down by next weekend, though, with temperatures potentially dipping below 60 degrees. We'll have a better idea of what that'll look like as the work week wears on.