Temps get a boost then another shot at monsoon!

Warming on up!

Temperatures will incrementally climb over the next few days with Sunday's high at 111 degrees and 113 on Monday in Las Vegas. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued for parts of Clark County, southern Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Death Valley National Park (highs in the 120s). Lots of sunshine and variable haze from regional wildfires continuing to migrate into Southern Nevada, but this pattern won't last long.

We're looking at another setup for Monsoon later this coming week with a shot at storms Friday. Temperatures will start to drop to more seasonal levels in the mid-100s by Wednesday.

