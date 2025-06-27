Temps continue to climb to end the week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday marked our return to triple digit high temperatures for the first time since Saturday, as the gradual warming trend throughout the region continues!

Our official high temp at Reid Airport today was 102—which is the normal high temp for June 26—and we expect daytime highs to continue to warm well into the triple digits (and back above normal) for the foreseeable future. Expect daytime highs around 103 tomorrow, 105 on Saturday and all the way up to 109 by next Monday.

Overnight lows will warm up too, and hover in the 80s for the next week or so.

The other main headline today was our air quality and slightly hazy skies, due to wildfire smoke from fires in northern Mexico reaching our area.

AQI numbers hovered around 100, give or take, most of the day, which is right at the cusp between "moderate" and "unhealthy for sensitive groups," due to ozone created with wildfire smoke particles interacting with other compounds in the atmosphere. Particulate matter hasn't been an issue, which is usually responsible for that characteristic wildfire smoke smell when it hovers closer to the ground.

We expect a similar outlook for Friday and into the first part of Saturday when it comes to our air quality.

Looking ahead, we're tracking some outside chances for rainfall towards the middle of next week, as a low pressure system looks to be forming off the coast of California over the weekend. That will likely bring more moisture to our atmosphere, which creates conditions conducive for monsoonal thunderstorms.

I definitely don't want to get your hopes up, though, because it's still too soon to tell exactly how this system materializes just yet—as of now precipitation chances for the middle of next week are hovering around 10%.

Enjoy your finally Friday!