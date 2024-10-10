Temperatures Tumble in About a Week

LAS VEGAS — Thursday starts near 70° with a clear sky and calm conditions. We warm to the 80s after 9am and the 90s after noon. Highs reach the mid 90s today and tomorrow (just shy of a record today, setting a new record tomorrow). Highs dip to the low 90s this weekend, with morning lows in the 60s. A stretch of upper 80s arrives early next week, and we're on track for low 80s late next week. The potential for our first days in the 70s since May exists for next weekend. Highs will likely remain in the low 80s in the lead-up to Halloween.