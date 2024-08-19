Temperatures swell through mid-week with afternoon breezes

Southern Nevada is in store for a brief warmup through Wednesday with temperatures swelling into above average territory with plenty of sunshine on deck. We'll be around 107 Monday and 109 Tuesday...but hang tight, a trough of low pressure is expected push south towards Thursday and Friday and for now, the forecast is calling for highs in the 90s by next weekend. In the meantime, this locus of low pressure towards the northwest is clashing with high pressure towards the south creating breezy conditions in Nevada for the next few days.