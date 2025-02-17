Temperatures creep above normal as Southern Nevada stays dry this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While friends and family elsewhere around the country are still stuck with winter weather, we have absolutely gorgeous conditions here in Southern Nevada!

A beautiful partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with temps in the low to mid 60s will turn into a chilly night for most of us in the Las Vegas Valley, with temps hovering in the low to mid 40s overnight.

We'll start to see a gradual warm up this week, with daytime highs creeping above normal starting Monday and into the rest of the week. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s most of the week, and overnight lows still in the mid 40s.

Nothing to report as far as moisture goes over the next week, though. An area of low pressure will work its way down towards our neck of the woods mid-week, however the only impact we expect from that here in Las Vegas is a slight uptick in our winds.

We'll see some stray clouds here and there as the week rolls on, but that won't have any affect on our forecast—we're pretty confident we're staying dry over the next week to 10 days or so here in Southern Nevada.

Plus, temperatures in the low to mid 70s are looking increasingly likely next weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the rest of your beautiful Presidents' Day Weekend!