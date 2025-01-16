Sunny with Lighter Winds Tomorrow

Clear and cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Lighter winds tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and 60s by Friday. Cool temps this weekend as a trough sits overhead. Colder mornings next week with lows in the low to mid 30s. Breezy on Monday (MLK Day) and highs in the low 50s. Low to mid 50s will continue the rest of the week.