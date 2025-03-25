Sunny with High Temps Near 90 Tomorrow

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. High pressure remains over the region giving us warm temperatures on Tuesday - Thursday. Highs will be well above average topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will increase by Thursday SW 15-25 gusts 35 mph as an area of low pressure moves through. Breezy and cooler on Friday with highs back down to more seasonable range. We'll stay in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.