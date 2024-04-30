Sunny, Warmer, Still Breezy

LAS VEGAS — We'll wake up to the 60s this morning with fairly calm weather. We're sunny and warmer today, with highs in the upper 80s as afternoon breezes pick back up to 15-25 mph from the southwest. Las Vegas drops through the 70s this evening into the low 60s late tonight as winds relax. Plan on mid 80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday as sunshine continues alongside pesky afternoon gusts of 25 mph. Mid-to-upper 80s Friday and Saturday before a weekend weather system drops us to the upper 70s Sunday. Weekend wind gusts will reach 30-35 mph and clouds will increase on Sunday. Mid 80s for most of next week are typical for early May. After upper 50s Wednesday night, nighttime lows will be in the low 60s Thursday night through Saturday night. Cooler lows in the 50s return Sunday night.