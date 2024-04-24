Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny, Warm and Breezy Wednesday

Posted at 10:13 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 01:13:44-04

Lows in the 50s and 60s tonight under mostly clear skies. Breezy and warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 25-30 mph. An area of low pressure will move closer bringing us cooler air and temperatures will be back to average on Thursday. Below average temperatures by Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A nice looking weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018