Sunny, Warm and Breezy Wednesday

Lows in the 50s and 60s tonight under mostly clear skies. Breezy and warm tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 25-30 mph. An area of low pressure will move closer bringing us cooler air and temperatures will be back to average on Thursday. Below average temperatures by Friday with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. A nice looking weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.