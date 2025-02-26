Sunny, Warm and Breezy on Wednesday

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s across the region. Breezy with gusts up to 20-25 mph. We'll still be breezy and warm through the rest of the work week. Changes by the weekend as an area of low pressure moves in and gives us a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday. Cooler temperatures return next week.