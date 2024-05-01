Watch Now
Sunny, Warm and Breezy Again on Wednesday

Posted at 7:20 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 22:20:11-04

Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Dry, sunny and breezy in the afternoon hours with gusts around 20-25 mph through the rest of the work week. Windier this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Gusts 35-40 mph. Dry and mostly sunny on Saturday. More clouds and cooler on Sunday. High temps in the 70s and 80s.

