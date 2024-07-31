Sunny Today, Monsoon Pattern Starts Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS — At sunrise it's calm and clear with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Afternoon highs hit 108° in Las Vegas, 104° in Pahrump, 108° in Mesquite, 111° in Overton, 106° in Boulder City, 111° in Laughlin, and 85° in Mt. Charleston. Low humidity gives way to monsoon humidity tomorrow and beyond. Thursday sees afternoon clouds and a 20% rain chance, which lasts after dark. Scattered showers and storms Friday (40% chance) but the chance dips back to 20% across the weekend and into next week. The increased mugginess will aggravate the heat (highs between 107° and 110° during this stretch) and yields warmer nighttime lows near 90°.

To beat the heat, remember to avoid direct sun and the day's warmest temperatures, generally between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. When outside, drink plenty of water, seek shade, and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing with a hat and sunscreen. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol. Watch those vulnerable to intense heat, including young kids, the elderly, and people with health issues or medication that make them prone to heat illness. Keep an eye on pets and make sure they have fresh water and aren't overexerting themselves. The UV index is still very high; a sunburn can happen in just 15 minutes from late morning through mid-afternoon.