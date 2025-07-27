Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunny Sunday ahead of a warmup next week!
Variable afternoon breezes with gusts up to 25mph return for the weekend. The same pattern will repeat itself tomorrow with these southwesterly winds.

Below average temps again for Saturday and Sunday with highs of 100/102 in Las Vegas...but a warmup is coming next week!

On Monday, we're looking at the return of high pressure taking our temps back to seasonal levels. 105 for Monday, 107 Tuesday, 106 Wednesday.

Our next seven-day forecast is looking mostly sunny and warmer but ultimately mild. Some monsoonal moisture will push back into the region later into the work week, but at this point storms are unlikely to move into Southern Nevada and instead stay put in western AZ.

