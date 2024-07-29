Sunny start to the work week

Mild conditions to kick off Monday in Las Vegas with high temperatures settling right around seasonable averages - around 106 during peak heat in the city. Enjoy these seasonable temperatures while they're here, we're looking at 110 as a high next Friday. Some haze still exists in Southern Nevada but most of the thicker smoke from California wildfires has shifted north towards central Nevada. Expect afternoon breezes once again tomorrow with gusts upwards of 20mph.