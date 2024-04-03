Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny and Warmer

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Wednesday, April 3
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for April 3
Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 08:51:06-04

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool and calm early morning in the 50s. Sunshine sends highs close to 80° this afternoon (for the first time this year) as breezes blow at 15-20 mph. A round of strong wind arrives Thursday (southwest gusts 45 mph) as upper 70s return. Friday is 20° colder, with highs in the upper 50s alongside gusts near 40 mph and a mix of clouds and sun. Cool weather continues this weekend; a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s and gusts of 15-20 mph, then mid 60s Sunday as clouds increase and breezes linger at 15-20 mph. Monday sees 20 mph gusts, lingering clouds, and highs in the upper 60s. A warm-up for the middle of next week as high pressure sends Las Vegas to the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and low 80s on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018