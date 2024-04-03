Sunny and Warmer

LAS VEGAS — It's a cool and calm early morning in the 50s. Sunshine sends highs close to 80° this afternoon (for the first time this year) as breezes blow at 15-20 mph. A round of strong wind arrives Thursday (southwest gusts 45 mph) as upper 70s return. Friday is 20° colder, with highs in the upper 50s alongside gusts near 40 mph and a mix of clouds and sun. Cool weather continues this weekend; a mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s and gusts of 15-20 mph, then mid 60s Sunday as clouds increase and breezes linger at 15-20 mph. Monday sees 20 mph gusts, lingering clouds, and highs in the upper 60s. A warm-up for the middle of next week as high pressure sends Las Vegas to the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and low 80s on Thursday.