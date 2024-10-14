Sunny and warm start to the work week, but much cooler temps are right around the corner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Conditions around the region to start the work week will feel a lot similar to the last few days, with high temps in the low 90s and lots of sunshine on tap.

The cool down we've had our eye on looks like it's coming in a big way by the time we reach Friday, though!

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s by Thursday, and drop upwards of 15 degrees by Friday and into the weekend. This low pressure system could bring with it some chances for rain to the Las Vegas Valley, but it's still too soon to tell when or how much moisture is heading our way—forecast models should be clearer as the work week rolls on.

Enjoy the sunshine!