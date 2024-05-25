Sunny and Warm Memorial Day Weekend

Mostly clear and breezy tonight with lows in the 60s. Sunny and breezy on Saturday with gusts around 20 mph. Less wind on Sunday as high pressure builds in. Sunny and dry weather on Memorial Day and the dry weather will last through next week. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend and we’ll see triple digit heat by midweek.
Posted at 8:09 PM, May 24, 2024
