Sunny and Warm

LAS VEGAS — Today is calm and sunny with wake-up temperatures near 70° climbing to the low 90s this afternoon. Breezes return Friday (southwest gusts to 30 mph) as it hits the upper 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday remains in the upper 80s with sunshine and 20 mph gusts. It will heat up next week! Sunday sees low 90s, Memorial Day brings mid 90s, and 100° highs are with us Tuesday through the rest of the week. Nighttime lows will be in the 60s through the weekend and climb to the low 70s Monday night and beyond.