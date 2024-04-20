Sunny and Very Warm This Weekend

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 60s. High pressure builds in tomorrow and we’ll have plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures for this time of year. Highs will top out in the low 90s this weekend with light winds. The 90s will continue Monday but it’ll be breezier. The breeze will continue through mid week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler by Thursday and Friday as high pressure moves away from the region. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.